The Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police filed an ethics complaint against Steve Kunzweiler

He represents Tulsa County as the District Attorney; he filed charges against officer Betty Shelby

The Fraternal Order of Police believes Kunzweiler charged Shelby without probable cause

North Tulsa community leaders held a press conference responding to the complaint

North Tulsa community leaders announced their support for the Tulsa County District Attorney on Friday amid an ethics complaint in the case against Officer Betty Shelby.

Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler charged Shelby with manslaughter after the shooting death of Terence Crutcher.

The Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police believes the DA filed charges without probable cause. In response, they filed an ethics complaint.

Responding to that complaint, leaders in north Tulsa gathered Friday to show support for Kunzweiler.

They say they the FOP wants to discredit him shortly before the trial.

Kunzweiler released this statement to FOX23 after the conference:

My focus remains on fulfilling my duties as the District Attorney. The case involving Officer Betty Shelby needs to be tried in a court of law - where the rules of evidence apply. I will address the complaint of the Tulsa FOP in due course, but my attention has to be directed towards maintaining the integrity of the judicial process. Officer Shelby is presumed innocent under the law and that presumption remains until a judge or a jury determines otherwise.

Shelby's trial begins Monday.

The group also said they were anti-injustice. They said they stand behind Kunzweiler and are "patently waiting for justice to be served."

Following the press conference, We the People Oklahoma released this statement:

The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) have issued an ethics complaint against District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler stating he prematurely charged Officer Betty Shelby with manslaughter 6 days after she shot and killed an unarmed Terrence Crutcher. We find this interesting that the FOP will file a complaint against the D.A. for alleged unethical behavior but will overlook the glaring and criminal behavior of former law enforcement officers. While we do not agree with everything Kunzweiler does we find in this circumstance the charges were warranted and filed timely. Investigators produced evidence and Mr. Kunzweiler did his job by representing the people. We hope that with the new FOP contract they will do what is in the best interest of their officers and the public by lobbying for body cameras, more extensive training on how to interact with the mentally ill, blood tests and psychological evaluations for officers who use deadly force on a citizen, additional training for safe interactions with the public, and denouncing excessive force with in their ranks. “WE THE PEOPLE OKLAHOMA” will continue to push for transparency and accountability from our public officials. We believe changes need to occur in the relationship between law enforcement and the public to ensure trust, transparency, and safety. We will continue to work on behalf of the citizens of the great state of Oklahoma because when concerned citizens make their voices heard positive changes are made.

