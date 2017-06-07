Columbia deputies locate, arrest escaped prisoner

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said it has found an escaped Florida Department of Corrections prisoner Fort White.

CCSO said on its social media pages on Tuesday that there was a "large law enforcement presence" in Fort White assisting in the search for 25-year-old Percell Brinson.

Brinson escaped from a Hamilton County work camp, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday.

Brinson was located and arrested Wednesday afternoon on Albany Road in Fort White after officers briefly chased him, CCSO said.

