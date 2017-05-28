Collision with train kills Pryor pedetstrian

The holiday weekend may have started with storms, but the sun is getting ready to make a comeback. We still have two more days left in the holiday weekend and the forecast is improving. For Sunday, it will be cooler, sunny and the high should be around 80 degrees. National Weather Service says Monday will be even better. “Should be dry,” NWS said. “The low for Monday morning should be in the mid to upper 50s. The high for Monday afternoon will be in the upper 80s.” Following sunrise Sunday morning, there isn't any more rain in the forecast until Wednesday.