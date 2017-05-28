Collision with train kills Pryor pedetstrian

PRYOR, Okla. - Quick facts:
- Police say they are investigating a collision involving a train and a pedestrian Sunday as a suicide.
- Police say they received a call about an accident involving a train in the city limits around 11 a.m. Sunday.
- The person hit by the train was flown to an area hospital where he later died.
- Police have not released the man's name, but they say he is middle-aged.
- Police say the railroad crossing near the 200 block of North Highway 169 closed during the investigation.
- The crossing at Southeast Ninth Street is still open.
- Police said later they are investigating the incident as a suicide.
- DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for updates sent to your phone.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself