College student gets 3 years probation for punching puppy to death

A 20-year-old University of Central Florida student was sentenced to three years of probation Tuesday for punching his puppy to death in June.

The judge in the case called the dog’s death disturbing and unusual, because the owner took his 4-month-old puppy to the veterinarian after critically injuring it.

Luke Stribling said he lost his temper and attacked the Shiba Inu puppy, Julian, after it relieved itself inside the house.

Stribling told the judge he regretted what he did.

“Absolutely, not a day goes by that I don’t think about that situation, and it haunts me to this day,” he said.

Judge Leticia Marques commended Stribling for taking responsibility for what he did.

“You have never once tried to avoid responsibility, which is incredibly unusual,” she said. “You never denied what happened. So you obviously loved the dog.”

As part of his plea deal, Stribling has to perform community service, pay $1,000 to an animal charity and never own a pet ever again.

“I’m talking, you can’t own a goldfish,” Marques said. “You understand me? I don’t want you near animals.”