The Clay County Sheriff’s Office started a campaign to target drivers who break traffic laws.

The goal: Getting dangerous drivers off the road this summer.

On Friday, Action News Jax was on the road with a leader of the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

"For the 24 years I've been on this job, habitual traffic offenders have been an issue,” Chief Ken Stivers said.

Stivers said this summer, they're targeting those drivers.

"They feel they don't need to abide by any laws or regulations nor do they need to worry about the safety of the public," Stivers said.

"You know people trying to run the red lights. My life is just as important as yours or my child's or everybody else's on the road," mother Keri Lekas said.

And to keep families like Lekas’ safe, the Sheriff's Office will have special patrols on the road looking for aggressive and dangerous drivers. They'll also have driver's license checkpoints.

"You can usually catch these people on other offenses before they get on the roadway and hurt people," Stivers said.

In 2016, the Sheriff's Office made 343 arrests for driving with a suspended or revoked license. From 2013 to 2016, the number of arrests was 1,669. Down the road in St. Johns County, the number from 2013 to 2016 was 1,479.

Lekas hopes the campaign will keep happening to keep her and others safe.

"I have a child who is in the car with me all the time. I don't want somebody hitting me because they're on the phone or not paying attention or speeding," Lekas said.

MORE DETAILS ON THE INCREASED TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT: