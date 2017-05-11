About 50 people, both teens and adults, were involved in a brawl at an Oakleaf apartment complex.

Crime scene tape stretched from one building to the next as Clay County deputies were at the Millstone Village apartments for nearly three hours after a massive fight.

"It was just chaotic at first, so they started blocking off the entrance," witness Moe Mustafa said.

A deputy on scene said the fight started Wednesday night and escalated Thursday afternoon, but he didn’t know what it was about.

"I’m pretty sure it's over something not worth it," Mustafa said.

Shots were fired and one person was hit in the hip.

"And another subject had been beaten over the head with some kind of instrument,” Clay County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Glenn Zier said.

Mustafa said he got to the complex when officers were arriving on scene.

"People just started leaving and they didn't know what to do; people were scared,” Mustafa said.

He said most of the teens in the area go to Oakleaf High School.

"You get fights over here, especially in high school, but none to the extent to where someone gets shot," Mustafa said.

Deputies spent at least 10 minutes looking into a car and yellow markers were spread around the complex where a gun, magazine and jewelry that broke off during the fight were found.

"These teenagers, they are at a point where they can make a choice right or wrong and they're choosing to make the wrong choices," resident Wanda Fisher said.

No one is in custody and at least eight people were questioned.

