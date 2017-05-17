Listen Live
News
Chelsea Manning released from prison
Close

Chelsea Manning released from prison

Who is Chelsea Manning?

Chelsea Manning released from prison

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Chelsea Manning has been released after serving only seven years of a 35-year sentence.

Manning was behind bars for leaking military intelligence records while she served in the Army.

Manning, who is still listed as an active duty soldier, will be placed on what is called voluntary excess leave, her attorneys told NBC News.

>> Read more trending news 

She will not be discharged and will hold the rank of private first class, but will also not receive pay while under the status.

Manning’s sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama in January, but she is still appealing her conviction, NBC News reported.

Manning, who was known as Bradley Manning before announcing she was transgender, was accused, and found guilty of, leaking almost 750,000 military files to WikiLeaks. Manning was court-martialed and received a 35-year prison sentence in 2013. 

FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Army, Pfc. Chelsea Manning poses for a photo wearing a wig and lipstick. Manning, the transgender soldier convicted in 2013 of illegally disclosing classified government information, will remain on active duty in a special status after her scheduled release from prison Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (U.S. Army via AP, File)
Close

Chelsea Manning

Photo Credit: U.S. Army via AP, File/AP
FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Army, Pfc. Chelsea Manning poses for a photo wearing a wig and lipstick. Manning, the transgender soldier convicted in 2013 of illegally disclosing classified government information, will remain on active duty in a special status after her scheduled release from prison Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (U.S. Army via AP, File)
  • Chelsea Manning released from prison
    Chelsea Manning released from prison
