Chelsea Manning released from prison

Chelsea Manning has been released after serving only seven years of a 35-year sentence.

Manning was behind bars for leaking military intelligence records while she served in the Army.

Chelsea Manning who was behind one of the biggest intelligence leaks in US history has been released from prison https://t.co/jgdUpWpZ2Q pic.twitter.com/qgWyNxCXXU — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 17, 2017

Manning, who is still listed as an active duty soldier, will be placed on what is called voluntary excess leave, her attorneys told NBC News.

She will not be discharged and will hold the rank of private first class, but will also not receive pay while under the status.

Manning’s sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama in January, but she is still appealing her conviction, NBC News reported.

Manning, who was known as Bradley Manning before announcing she was transgender, was accused, and found guilty of, leaking almost 750,000 military files to WikiLeaks. Manning was court-martialed and received a 35-year prison sentence in 2013.

