One central Florida police officer was shot and killed Friday night and one is in grave condition, Kissimmee Police Chief Jeffrey O’Dell said.

>> Read more trending news

O’Dell said that Officer Matthew Baxter was killed and Sgt. Sam Howard was shot and is in grave condition. The uniformed officers were responding to a call at 9:30 p.m. in Kissimmee.

It appears that there was only one shooter, O'Dell said at a news conference early Saturday. One person believed to have been involved in injuring the officers is in custody and two of the three people they originally responded to check out are in custody, O'Dell said.

>> Jacksonville officer critical after shooting

Howard was a 10-year veteran of the department and Baxter had been with the Kissimmee department for three years, O’Dell said.

President Donald Trump tweeted that his “thoughts and prayers” are with the Kissimmee Police Department.

“We are with you!” the president wrote.

“This is a tough time in law enforcement,” O’Dell said. “I would ask that you pray for the men and women of law enforcement.”

“Tonight we lost a brave officer,” Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted. “Praying for @kissimmeepolice.”



Our solidarity is with @kissimmeepolice as they deal with this tragic loss. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 19, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the @KissimmeePolice and their loved ones. We are with you!#LESM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

Chief O'Dell: This is a tough time in law enforcement. I would ask that you pray for the men and women of law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/MEp056LfSm — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) August 19, 2017