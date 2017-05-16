A busy week with storm chances

What You Need To Know:

Storm chances the rest of the week and into the weekend

Could see some strong to severe storms

Flooding also possible by the weekend

May in Oklahoma means crazy allergies and a busy weather pattern with storm chances almost every week. This week, there are storm chances all the way into the weekend.

The highest chance of Green Country seeing severe weather is later in the week and by the weekend, there could be some places that see flooding. The flooding could be very localized to those low lying areas or increased from all the rain we've been seeing over the last few weeks.

Make sure that everyone in your household and family are aware of the changing conditions and ways to stay safe.

Tuesday

Most of the day is going to be nice and enjoyable. Temperatures will climb into the 80s again with sunshine. Tuesday night into Wednesday is when storm chances arrive.

The storms will start out west and the move into Green Country. By the time the storms get into the area, the biggest threats will be damaging winds and hail

Wednesday

Tuesday night's storms will stick around into Wednesday morning. The storms could lead to a wet commute in the morning for the last week of school and for work.

The timing of the storms moving through will be a big factor on the morning commute. Should storms move through in the early morning hours, roads might be drying out by commute time; if storms are sticking around for the morning commute, remember to give yourself some extra space between you and the other vehicles.

Thursday

The next major round of storms will make an appearance and have a higher chance of being severe. All hazards will be possible, including large hail, damaging winds, and even some tornadoes.

Expect storm development to start with isolated to scattered thunderstorms along the dryline in western Texas and Oklahoma then move to the east. As the storms move closer and move into the overnight timeframe, the potential for even stronger winds will increase as a cold front moves closer.

Friday

Another chance of severe weather is possible, this time a little more centered over Green Country. The largest concern will start with large hail but could change.

To start the day on Friday, there is still some uncertainty on how much convection will be happening but by the time the afternoon arrives, there should be enough heating that the atmosphere will become more unstable.

Saturday

Storm chances stick around in Eastern Oklahoma, but the severe threat will be lower than that of Thursday and Friday.

Sunday

Rain chances clear out of the area allowing things to dry out moving into Sunday afternoon. Could still see a shower or two in the morning on Sunday, keep your umbrellas handy, but rain will be moving out.