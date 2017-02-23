By Fiza Pirani

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Google’s navigation app Waze may be bringing another carpooling option fairly soon to a city near you.

In an interview Wednesday with the Wall Street Journal, Waze CEO Noam Bardin said the company plans to expand its ride-share services beyond Israel and the Bay Area to include additional U.S. cities and some Latin American markets.

Bardin said in the interview that one of the carpool service’s expansion targets is São Paulo, Brazil, but the other markets haven't yet been announced.

According to TechCrunch, Waze’s carpool option differs from Uber’s UberPOOL feature in that Google doesn’t seek to use the feature as a "revenue-generating opportunity for the drivers."

Instead, the option is designed to help drivers split the cost of gas and potentially cover some costs of a vehicle’s maintenance.

If Waze’s Carpool takes off and still focuses on cost-sharing instead of profiting, the company could help reduce the number of cars on the road, TechCrunch reported.