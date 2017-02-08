Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:56 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 | Posted: 1:18 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The Ivanka Trump brand continues to suffer fallout, even as President Donald Trump comes to her defense.
After Nordstrom announced last week that it would no longer carry the Ivanka Trump clothing and jewelry line due to sales performance, Neiman Marcus announced it would stop selling her jewelry line on its website and at one retail store.
Now discount retail outlets are pulling support for the Ivanka Trump brand. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls employees were instructed in a memo released last week to no longer display Ivanka Trump merchandise separately but mix in with regular merchandise, according to a New York Times report. Employees were also instructed to discard Ivanka Trump merchandise signs.
">February 8, 2017
February 8, 2017
Scoop: TJ Maxx/Marshalls told employees not to display Ivanka Trump products and to throw her signs in the trash
The New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the memo with a T.J. Maxx spokeswoman, Doreen Thompson.
President Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning to criticize Nordstrom for its move to remove his daughter’s merchandise from its stores, saying the company had treated his daughter unfairly.
February 8, 2017
My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)@Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by
Trump's tweet was considered to be a conflict of interest by some pundits. During the White House daily briefing Wednesday, press secretary Sean Spicer said the president has every right to stand up for his family, calling the Nordstrom decision an "attack on his daughter."
February 8, 2017
Sean Spicer on Trump's tweet blasting Nordstrom: The President "has every right to stand up for his family" https://t.co/8swHddQQdw— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics)https://t.co/8swHddQQdw— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 8, 2017
Sean Spicer on Trump's tweet blasting Nordstrom: The President "has every right to stand up for his family"
When asked by a reporter for comment, a Nordstrom spokesperson offered this statement:
February 8, 2017
NEW stmt from @Nordstrom doubles down on @IvankaTrumpHQ brand's performance - Trump was personally informed of the decision in early January pic.twitter.com/ykf0HCfkJp— Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein)@Nordstrom doubles down on @IvankaTrumpHQ brand's performance - Trump was personally informed of the decision in early January pic.twitter.com/ykf0HCfkJp— Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) February 8, 2017
NEW stmt from
