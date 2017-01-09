Ford Bronco, Ranger making a U.S. comeback in Detroit

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 6:12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | Posted: 6:12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
By Kelcie Willis
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Two classic cars are being revived by Ford in the United States.
USA Today reported that Ford CEO Mark Fields announced the company would be making the Ford Bronco sport utility vehicle and Ford Ranger mid-size pickup truck at its Wayne, Michigan, assembly plant.
The two vehicles will replace that of the Ford Focus sedan, which is moving manufacturing to a Mexico plant.
The announcement will be made official at the Detroit auto show this month.
In October, it was reported that the Ford Bronco would return in the next couple of years. The Bronco was produced by Ford from 1966 to 1996, when it was discontinued and replaced by the Ford Explorer.
The Bronco was made infamous in 1994 when it was used by O.J. Simpson.
The Ford Ranger, which is still produced for some global markets, was originally produced by Ford in the United States from 1993 to 2012.
Joe Hinrichs, president of Ford's Americas division, told USA Today that production of the Ranger will begin in North America in late 2018 and that the vehicle will be in showrooms in 2019. He hopes to have the Bronco, along with four other SUVs, produced around the world and sold in American dealerships by 2020.
