Fluff marshmallow spread turns 100

SOMERVILLE, Mass. —
Fluff, the iconic marshmallow spread, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month.
The sweet treat will be honored in Somerville, the Massachusetts city where the spread was invented.
Somerville resident Archibald Query invented Fluff during World War I.
A new book, "Fluff: The Sticky Sweet Story of an American Icon," by Mimi Graney, was released to mark the milestone. Graney also started the What the Fluff? Festival.
"Fluffernutter" sandwiches, consisting of peanut butter and Fluff slathered between two slices of white bread, made their way into many schoolchildren's lunchboxes during the 1960s.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
