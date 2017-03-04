Fluff marshmallow spread turns 100

In this Sept. 27, 2013, file photo, a jar of Marshmallow Fluff and a Fluffernutter sandwich are displayed in North Andover, Mass. Archibald Query invented Fluff in 1917 in the Boston suburb of Somerville. The marshmallow concoction that's been smeared on a century's worth of sandwiches has inspired a festival and other sticky remembrances as it turns 100 in 2017. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

By Fox25Boston.com

Fluff, the iconic marshmallow spread, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month.



The sweet treat will be honored in Somerville, the Massachusetts city where the spread was invented.



Somerville resident Archibald Query invented Fluff during World War I.

>> Read more trending stories

Fluff is turning 100 this month and celebrations are underway in the Massachusetts city where the marshmallow spread was invented. Posted by FOX25 News on Saturday, March 4, 2017

A new book, "Fluff: The Sticky Sweet Story of an American Icon," by Mimi Graney, was released to mark the milestone. Graney also started the What the Fluff? Festival.

"Fluffernutter" sandwiches, consisting of peanut butter and Fluff slathered between two slices of white bread, made their way into many schoolchildren's lunchboxes during the 1960s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.