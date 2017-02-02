Disney recalls Mickey Mouse night lights due to fire hazard

By Joy Johnston

The Walt Disney Co. has recalled approximately 3,000 nightlights due to fire hazard concerns.



The recall involves the Happy Holidays! Mickey Mouse Nightlight, which feature a Mickey Mouse head wearing a Santa hat. The hat is filled with liquid and glitter. Liquid from the night light can leak, potentially causing a fire hazard if the liquid comes into contact with an electrical outlet. Two incidents have been reported, including one electrical fire, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The product was sold at Walt Disney World, Disneyland and via the Shop Disney Parks mobile app and DisneyStore.com from July 2016 through November 2016. Consumers should look for the date code FAC # 019808-16150 printed on the bottom rear of the night light and the UPC code 400009489637 printed on a sticker on the bottom of the product packaging to identify recalled night lights.



Consumers should stop using the night lights immediately and request a refund from Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S., Inc. Call toll-free at 844-722-1444 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or contact the company online at www.disneyparks.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page.