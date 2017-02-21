Court rules Snuggies are blankets, not clothing

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:27 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A federal trade court decision has ended the debate on whether Snuggies are blankets or apparel.
The court ruled that a Snuggie is a blanket for tariff purposes, and should not face the higher apparel duty rate as the Department of Justice contended.
The ruling was handed down Feb. 10, according to Bloomberg.
The judge in the case ruled that Snuggies are marketed as “blankets with sleeves” and the purpose of the item is to serve as a blanket, with the addition of sleeves only to support the item staying on the body while the user is engaged in activities.
The judge did not accept the Justice Department’s argument that Snuggies should be compared to priestly or scholarly robes.
Importers of Snuggies will now pay 8.5 percent duties, instead of the higher 14.9 percent duties that apply to apparel.
