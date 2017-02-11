BBB warns of Valentine's Day scams

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:39 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017
By Beth Rousseau
ActionNewsJax.com
As Valentine’s Day draws closer, many people are hoping to find love online.
You might be looking for love but others are just trying to take your money. The Better Business Bureau said it sees a spike in online romance-related scams at this time of year.
Inboxes are flooded with phishing emails disguised as greeting cards or online forms to order flowers.
“They click on the card’s link so they can get into your computer,” Diane Kaplan with the Better Business Bureau told ActionNewsJax.com.
The most common trick for cybercrooks is fake dating profiles.
“If they have your credit card information and you have that on there they can do as much as your credit limit,” Kaplan said.
According to the BBB, there are simple ways to stay safe while looking for a sweetheart:
Anyone who claims love within minutes or says they’re traveling overseas probably isn’t so sweet and should be avoided.
