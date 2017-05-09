Brumaugh's wife runs for late husband's congressional seat

Quick Facts:

Rep. David Brumbaugh (Dist. 76) died unexpectedly in 2017

He served as an Oklahoma state representative since 2010

Shelley Brumbaugh, his wife, announced her run to fill his seat

Primaries happen Aug. 8, with the general election on Nov. 14

The wife of a state representative who died unexpectedly wants to take his place.

Tuesday, Shelley Brumbaugh announced her candidacy for District 76.

The Broken Arrow woman received encouragement to run from family and friends after the death of her husband, David, earlier this year.

A release about her run "Shelley was an instrumental support in her husband's campaign, constituent services, and legislative activities over the last seven years."

Voters in District 76 first chose David Brumbaugh in 2010.

"Not only is there unfinished business that David was committed to in his role as Chairman of the Republican House Caucus," Shelly said. "But I also have a legislative agenda to be completed in support of our home district. Since before David's election in 2010, I worked alongside him for our district, knocking doors, visiting with constituents, answering and finding resources to fill their needs - and the people deserve to have continued stability in their representation and services."

Spokespersons with Brumbaugh's campaign say she is a businesswoman who helped run teh family's company, DRB Industries, in Broken Arrow. She majored in accounting at Northeastern State University.

She's lived in Broken Arrow for more than 20 years, and is a fifth-generation Oklahoman.

The primary election will be held on August 8, 2017 with the general election on November 14, 2017.

