Fulfilling a campaign promise, President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he would withdraw the United States from a landmark world agreement on climate change, arguing the Paris accords do more economic damage to the U.S. than help in terms of cleaning up the environment. “I cannot in good conscience support a deal that harms the United States,” the President said during a sun-splashed event in the White House Rose Garden. Mr. Trump said the Paris deal would cost the U.S. trillions in economic development, and millions of jobs, as he charged the accord would do little to rein in big polluters like China and India, and would only give them an “economic edge” over the U.S. “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” he declared. “The agreement is a massive redistribution of United States’ wealth to other countries,” the President added. BREAKING: Trump announces withdrawal from Paris climate accord, but says US will begin negotiations to re-enter agreement. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 1, 2017 Mr. Trump rattled off a number a U.S. industries that he says have been harmed by excessive efforts on climate change – paper, cement, iron, steel, coal and natural gas. “”No responsible leader can put the workers of their own country at a debilitating disadvantage,” Mr. Trump said. “The Paris agreement handicaps the United States economy,” he added. BREAKING: Trump claims Paris accord is less about climate and more about other nations gaining 'financial advantage' over U.S. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 1, 2017 With the decision, the U.S. joins only Nicaragua and Syria in not being a party to the Paris agreement, a non-binding document that allows countries to set their own goals for pollution reductions. “Thanks to President Donald Trump, America is back,” said Vice President Mike Pence to applause. Mr. Trump has made clear before that he sees little to support when it comes to climate change – and while some Republicans might not agree with the President, GOP strategists like Rory Cooper were not overly concerned by the politics of the move. “I think most Republicans would welcome Democrats centering their campaign around the Paris Agreement,” Cooper tweeted. My Paris story posts soon but basically Trump is flipping off fancy-pants elites, smarty-pants scientists, tree-hugging squishes & furners. — Michael Grunwald (@MikeGrunwald) June 1, 2017 Democrats argued this move could swing pivotal votes to them, and away from the GOP, especially in suburban areas – but for the most part, Democrats are already in a strong political position near most big urban centers. The White House told reporters that the accord accomplishes little, arguing that the United States has already taken major steps to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. White House will argue Paris climate pact would cost US economy $3T and 6.5M jobs over next several decades; and 'decapitate' coal industry. https://t.co/T1LKL3DOtZ — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 1, 2017 While the decision by the President sounds immediate, it evidently takes time for the U.S. to officially back out. “According to the terms of the Agreement, no country can begin the withdrawal process until three years after the Agreement enters into force and the withdrawal would not take effect for one year after that date,” the Sierra Club said in a statement, as it joined in opposition to Mr. Trump’s declaration. Former Obama Administration officials also expressed their distress, even before, even before Mr. Trump’s decision was made public. “Does anyone truly believe that he even knows what is in it?” asked former Obama foreign policy adviser Ben Rhodes. A Rose Garden celebration of a step that denies science and hurts children. History will note those who participated in this moral wreckage — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 1, 2017 “Trump pulling US out of Paris Accord is a historic mistake,” said Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), as Democratic lawmakers mocked Mr. Trump on social media. Dear planet, we're sorry. Please just hang on for three and a half more years and we'll fix this. We promise. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 1, 2017 Critics of the President also argued the withdrawal represents a broader effort to dismantle federal policies that emphasize climate change, something that should spark budget battles in the Congress later this year. “Elections have consequences,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI), as he urged his party to make climate change and the environment a big issue in 2018 and 2020. “Trump has just elevated “the environment” as a political issue in 2018 and 2020. And that definitely is not to his or the GOP’s advantage,” said political expert Stu Rothenberg. But for many Republicans, this and other moves by the White House simply make sense, as they argue that American businesses were being shackled with costly pollution regulations, which were almost unattainable. Earlier this week, the Trump Administration signaled it would open new areas to oil and gas exploration in the Arctic, as the Interior Secretary approved a plan to “jump-start Alaskan energy production” in what’s known as the National Petroleum Reserve, and update possible exploration in the North Slope of Alaska, including part of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).