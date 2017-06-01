Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
84°
H 87
L 63

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
84°
Broken Clouds
H 87° L 63°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 63°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    65°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 87° L 63°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 84° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg news on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg traffic on demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Krmg weather on demand

00:00 | 00:00

News
Bronze Braille American flag helps visually impaired veterans to connect to their service
Close

Bronze Braille American flag helps visually impaired veterans to connect to their service

Bronze Braille American flag helps visually impaired veterans to connect to their service

Bronze Braille American flag helps visually impaired veterans to connect to their service

Updated:

A special bronze American flag helps veterans who are visually impaired remember why they served.

“The braille flag feels like it reaches out and touches you,” Walt Peters said.

Peters, a decorated U.S. Army solider, donated a bronze braille flag to the Veterans Affairs Jacksonville Outpatient Clinic to encourage people to never lose their vision of hope.

TRENDING: Girl, 16, charged with first-degree murder in stabbing of Uber driver

“For those who have not understood the patriotism of a flag because they can’t really feel it, all of a sudden they feel this and it makes them have a better day and beautiful day,” Peters said.

This braille donation will potentially impact more than 1,000 local blind service men and women. The arrangement of dots and lifted stars and stripes help vets recall memories before going blind.

Veteran Michael Taylor said feeling allows him to see with his heart.

“Sometimes when I feel something, I just can’t believe the difference,” Taylor said.

In a dedication ceremony, Peters spoke to service members about never giving up.

“You have to have the will and the strength and the pride to get up and do things for yourself, your family, and your fellow man,” Peters said.

This flag is a symbolic message that shares his vision. A vision to continue to dream big and see with your heart.

Peters stood at the podium and told vets, “To me, the braille flag is the last flag I will really ever see.”

Sources: Jacksonville murder suspect, woman accused in baseball bat attack were dating

The plaque depicts the American flag through tactile figures. In the upper left are the stars and long smooth horizontal lines to represent the stripes. The end of each stripe is embossed with the braille dots 4, 5, 6 followed by the lower case “r,” indicating the color red. Between each of the representations of the red stripes are the long raised textured areas representing the white stripes. The end of each strip is embossed with the braille dots followed by the lower case “w,” indicating the color white.

This graphic equally serves as a teaching/learning tactile aid for instructing blind students how the American flag appears to the sight. To learn how you can purchase one for your loved one, visit www.KBTI.org or call 316-265-9692. 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • MOTHER CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER 3-YEAR-OLD DROWNS IN POOL
    MOTHER CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER 3-YEAR-OLD DROWNS IN POOL
    The Bartow County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Cartersville mother and charged her with murder in the Memorial Day drowning death of her 3-year-old son.  Emergency crews were called out to a home on Canter Lane in Cartersville just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, where the child was found unresponsive in a pool. The child was pronounced dead after several life-saving attempts. 'Most of us are parents and (when) we respond to something like this, of course, it affects you, because everyone loves children,' Sgt. Jonathan Rogers said. 'Children rely on us for safety, security and comfort.' A few hours later, investigators arrested the child's mother, 32-year-old Bobbie Jessica Prather, and charged her with felony murder and four counts of cruelty to children. 'They called and said a little boy drowned,' neighbor Roberta Zachery said. Zachery lives two doors down from the trailer home on Canter Lane.  TRENDING STORIES: $5K worth of controversial herb with opiate-like effects stolen 5-year-old girl shot playing in bounce house now paralyzed Georgians come together to honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day  'I saw the cops come by and flashing their flights, I was wondering what was going on,' Zachery said. The woman's three other children were taken into protective custody. Prather remains in the Bartow County Jail. 'Based on our investigation, we did place the mother under arrest later for murder and four counts of cruelty to children in the first degree,' Rogers said.  When Channel 2's Chris Jose knocked on the door, nobody answered at first, but a man came out and told us to leave. He would only say 'he's helping out.' 'You just got to watch your kids every minute. Don't let them out of your sight,' Rogers said. 'That's all I can say.' Authorities haven't explained why Prather is charged with murder. We will continue to work to find that out.
  • Mr. Met fired after obscene gesture toward fans
    Mr. Met fired after obscene gesture toward fans
    Mr. Met is out of a job. His apparent frustration with another Mets loss got the better of him Wednesday night when a fan asked for a photo of the costumed mascot, WABC reported. That’s when he was caught on camera making an obscene gesture toward the fan, The Associated Press reported. >> Read more trending news  Shortly after the offending display and the social media fallout, the Mets announced on Twitter that the team does not condone the behavior. The person in the Mr. Met costume will not be permitted to be the character again, The AP reported.  The Mets lost to the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday night 7-1 and are 23 and 28 so far this season. The team is 9.5 games behind the Washington Nationals in the National League East.
  • Judge sentences corpse cutting woman
    Judge sentences corpse cutting woman
    The Tulsa woman, convicted of mutilating a body at a funeral home, will have time to think about the crime in jail. A judge sentenced Shaynna Sims to 16 years in prison Thursday.  Prosecutors say Sims cut body parts off of a woman who was formerly involved with her husband.  The defense claimed Sims was just trying to fix her hair and makeup. The jury convicted Sims in April. She was found guilty of concealing stolen property, first degree burglary, disturbing a funeral and unlawful removal of a body part from the deceased.
  • Trump withdraws U.S. from Paris climate change deal
    Trump withdraws U.S. from Paris climate change deal
    Fulfilling a campaign promise, President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he would withdraw the United States from a landmark world agreement on climate change, arguing the Paris accords do more economic damage to the U.S. than help in terms of cleaning up the environment. “I cannot in good conscience support a deal that harms the United States,” the President said during a sun-splashed event in the White House Rose Garden. Mr. Trump said the Paris deal would cost the U.S. trillions in economic development, and millions of jobs, as he charged the accord would do little to rein in big polluters like China and India, and would only give them an “economic edge” over the U.S. “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” he declared. “The agreement is a massive redistribution of United States’ wealth to other countries,” the President added. BREAKING: Trump announces withdrawal from Paris climate accord, but says US will begin negotiations to re-enter agreement. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 1, 2017 Mr. Trump rattled off a number a U.S. industries that he says have been harmed by excessive efforts on climate change – paper, cement, iron, steel, coal and natural gas. “”No responsible leader can put the workers of their own country at a debilitating disadvantage,” Mr. Trump said. “The Paris agreement handicaps the United States economy,” he added. BREAKING: Trump claims Paris accord is less about climate and more about other nations gaining 'financial advantage' over U.S. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 1, 2017 With the decision, the U.S. joins only Nicaragua and Syria in not being a party to the Paris agreement, a non-binding document that allows countries to set their own goals for pollution reductions. “Thanks to President Donald Trump, America is back,” said Vice President Mike Pence to applause. Mr. Trump has made clear before that he sees little to support when it comes to climate change – and while some Republicans might not agree with the President, GOP strategists like Rory Cooper were not overly concerned by the politics of the move. “I think most Republicans would welcome Democrats centering their campaign around the Paris Agreement,” Cooper tweeted. My Paris story posts soon but basically Trump is flipping off fancy-pants elites, smarty-pants scientists, tree-hugging squishes & furners. — Michael Grunwald (@MikeGrunwald) June 1, 2017 Democrats argued this move could swing pivotal votes to them, and away from the GOP, especially in suburban areas – but for the most part, Democrats are already in a strong political position near most big urban centers. The White House told reporters that the accord accomplishes little, arguing that the United States has already taken major steps to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. White House will argue Paris climate pact would cost US economy $3T and 6.5M jobs over next several decades; and 'decapitate' coal industry. https://t.co/T1LKL3DOtZ — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 1, 2017 While the decision by the President sounds immediate, it evidently takes time for the U.S. to officially back out. “According to the terms of the Agreement, no country can begin the withdrawal process until three years after the Agreement enters into force and the withdrawal would not take effect for one year after that date,” the Sierra Club said in a statement, as it joined in opposition to Mr. Trump’s declaration. Former Obama Administration officials also expressed their distress, even before, even before Mr. Trump’s decision was made public. “Does anyone truly believe that he even knows what is in it?” asked former Obama foreign policy adviser Ben Rhodes. A Rose Garden celebration of a step that denies science and hurts children. History will note those who participated in this moral wreckage — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) June 1, 2017 “Trump pulling US out of Paris Accord is a historic mistake,” said Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), as Democratic lawmakers mocked Mr. Trump on social media. Dear planet, we're sorry. Please just hang on for three and a half more years and we'll fix this. We promise. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 1, 2017 Critics of the President also argued the withdrawal represents a broader effort to dismantle federal policies that emphasize climate change, something that should spark budget battles in the Congress later this year. “Elections have consequences,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI), as he urged his party to make climate change and the environment a big issue in 2018 and 2020. “Trump has just elevated “the environment” as a political issue in 2018 and 2020. And that definitely is not to his or the GOP’s advantage,” said political expert Stu Rothenberg. But for many Republicans, this and other moves by the White House simply make sense, as they argue that American businesses were being shackled with costly pollution regulations, which were almost unattainable. Earlier this week, the Trump Administration signaled it would open new areas to oil and gas exploration in the Arctic, as the Interior Secretary approved a plan to “jump-start Alaskan energy production” in what’s known as the National Petroleum Reserve, and update possible exploration in the North Slope of Alaska, including part of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR).
  • Trump announces U.S. will pull out of Paris climate accord
    Trump announces U.S. will pull out of Paris climate accord
    After a lot of speculation, and sharp debate both inside and outside the White House, President Trump announced Thursday he will revoke the nation’s commitment to the 2015 Paris climate accord. The pact was signed by 196 countries, committing them to cut down on emissions believed to contribute to climate change, focus more research and development on green energy sources, and attempt to limit the increase in global average temperature to below 2 degrees (Centigrade) above pre-industrial levels. Critics, however, say the pact didn’t actually mandate anything, but rather called for reports from each nation every five years, detailing their efforts. It was also pointed out by former Senator Tom Coburn of Oklahoma that the U.S. paid more than its “fair share” of the costs associated with the pact, while nations like India and China - with whom the U.S. has large trade deficits - pay much less. Trump said during the 2016 campaign that he would pull out of the accord.
More
More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Tulsa News
Tulsa Weather
Tulsa Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
RSS Feeds
Download the KRMG App
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Take Action Sponsors
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
Rare-America’s News Feed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.