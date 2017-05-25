Broken Arrow releases info on swimming pool operations

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- The City of Broken Arrow opens their pools and splash pads Monday
- Splash pads are free to use, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Swim lessons are available- scroll down for more information
SWIMMING POOL HOURS
The Family Aquatic Center, (918) 259-8695, is located at 1400 S. Main Street. The hours are:
· Monday: Closed
· Tuesday – Friday: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
· Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
· Sunday: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
The Nienhuis Aquatic Facility, (918) 357-3483, is located at 3201 N. 9th Street (55th & Lynn Lane). The hours are:
· Monday – Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
· Wednesday: Closed
· Thursday – Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
· Sunday: 1:00 – 6:00 p.m.
The Country Aire Pool, (918) 259-8696, is located at 100 N. Fir Avenue. The hours for the Country Aire Pool are:
· Monday: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
· Tuesday: Closed
· Wednesday – Saturday: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
· Sunday: 1:00 – 6:00 p.m.
ADMISSION FEES
Admission to the Family Aquatic Center and the Nienhuis Aquatic Center is:
· 0 – 2 years of age: FREE
· Patrons under 48 inches: $4.00
· Patrons over 48 inches: $5.00
· Patrons 55 and over: $4.00
Admission to the Country Aire Pool is:
· 0 – 2 years of age: FREE
· Patrons under 48 inches: $3.00
· Patrons over 48 inches: $4.00
· Patrons 55 and over: $3.00
Pool Punch Passes are on sale now for Broken Arrow residents. Passes may be purchased at the Nienhuis Park Community Center or Central Park Community Center. Passes are $30 for 10 visits.
SWIM LESSONS
The YMCA offers swim lessons at the Family Aquatic Center for $45 per person, per session. No YMCA membership is required. Sessions are held Monday – Thursday for ages 3 to 12.
For more information concerning the Country Aire Pool or Swim Lessons, please call (918) 872-9622 or visit http://ymcatulsa.org/locations/rc-dickenson-family, or stop by the R.C. Dickenson Family YMCA at 8501 S. Garnett Road.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself