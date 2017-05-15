Bristow Schools close for water pressure problems

BRISTOW, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- A lack of water pressure prompted Bristow Public Schools on Monday
- All Monday activities are rescheduled for Friday
- Parents and guardians are asked to pick up their children as soon as possible
- City leaders say some parts of town have little to no water pressure
- Crews found the leak and shut off the valve; water pressure should be restored before 11:45
- The leak could be fixed before 2 p.m.
