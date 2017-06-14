What is the Congressional Baseball Game?

The Congressional Baseball Game has been a tradition in Washington, D.C., since 1909.
Members of the House and Senate -- usually sporting the uniform of a team from their home state or district -- play a game as a fundraiser for charity. Teams are divided by political party.
District of Columbia charities that have benefited from the game have included The Washington Literacy Center, The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington, and the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation.
This year’s game was scheduled for Thursday night at Nationals Park. A moment to recognize the victims of the Manchester and London terror attacks is planned.
Republicans won the 2016 game, breaking a streak of wins from the Democrats that started in 2009. Overall, Republican have won 42 games to the Democrats' 39, with one tie.
These are the members of Congress who were participating in this year’s game:
DEMOCRATS
Pete Aguilar, California
Nanette Diaz Barragan, California
Don Beyer, Virginia
Brendan Boyle, Pennsylvania
Tony Cardenas, California
Joe Crowley, New. York
Joe Donnelly, Indiana
Mike Doyle, Pennsylvania
Ruben Gallego, Arizona
Jared Huffman, California
Hakeem Jeffries, New York
Daniel Kildee, Michigan
Ruben Kihuen, Nevada
Chris Murphy, Connecticut
Jimmy Panetta, California
Bill Pascrell, New Jersey
Ed Perlmutter, Colorado
Jared Polis, Colorado
Cedric Richmond, Louisiana
Raul Ruiz, California
Tim Ryan, Ohio
Linda Sanchez, California
Marc Veasey, Texas
Tom Suozzi, New York
Eric Swalwell, California
Timothy Walz, Minnesota
REPUBLICANS
Joe Barton, Texas
Jack Bergman, Michigan
Mike Bishop, Michigan
Kevin Brady, Texas
Mo Brooks, Alabama
Mike Conaway, Texas
Ryan Costello, Pennsylvania
Rodney Davis, Illinois
Ron Desantis, Florida
Jeff Duncan, South Carolina
Jeff Flake, Arizona
Chuck Fleischmann, Tennessee
Matt Gaetz, Florida
Bill Johnson, Ohio
Trent Kelly, Mississippi
Darren LaHood, Illinois
Doug LaMalfa, California
Barry Loudermilk, Georgia
Roger Marshall, Kansas
Pat Meehan, Pennsylvania
John Moolenaar, Michigan
Steve Palazzo, Mississippi
Gary Palmer, Alabama
Rand Paul, Kentucky
Erik Paulsen, Minnesota
Steve Pearce, New Mexico
Thomas Rooney, Florida
Dennis Ross, Florida
Steve Scalise, Louisiana
John Shimkus, Illinois
Mark Walker, North Carolina
Brad Wenstrup, Ohio
Roger Williams, Texas
Kevin Yoder, Kansas
The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
