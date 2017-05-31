A plane bound from Australia to Malaysia was forced to turn around late Wednesday local time after a passenger attempted to enter the plane’s cockpit, according to a statement from Malaysia Airlines.

Airline officials said flight MH128 took off from Melbourne Airport at 11:11 p.m. It was scheduled to arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 5:28 a.m. Thursday.

However, the plane was forced to turn back by a disruptive passenger.

“The operating captain was alerted by a cabin crew (member) of a passenger attempting to enter the cockpit,” Malaysia Airlines said in a statement.

The plane safely landed at Melbourne Airport at 11:41 p.m., officials said.

“Safety and security are of Malaysia Airlines' utmost priority,” the company said.