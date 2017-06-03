LONDON - A pair of attacks in London late Saturday night have been declared “terrorist incidents,” according to London’s Metropolitan Police Service.
Officers responded around 10 p.m. local time to reports of a vehicle collision involving pedestrians on the London Bridge, police said. A short time later, police received reports of stabbings in the nearby Borough Market.
Officers fired shots, although authorities declined to provide additional information on the reported attack.
Police responded to a third incident in the Vauxhall area, but have determined it was a stabbing a not a terror incident.
Info available at this stage: from 2208hrs officers responded to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians on #London Bridge. 1/3— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017
Officers have then responded to reports of stabbings in #BoroughMarket. Armed officers responded and shots have been fired. 2/3— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017
The incident at #Vauxhall is a stabbing and is not connect to the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017
