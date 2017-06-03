LONDON - Six people were killed in a pair of terror attacks reported Saturday night in London, police said. Three people believed to have carried out the attack were also killed.
Officers responded around 10 p.m. local time to reports of a vehicle collision involving pedestrians on the London Bridge, police said. A short time later, police received reports of stabbings in the nearby Borough Market.
Police responded to a third incident in the Vauxhall area, but determined it was a stabbing and not a terror incident.
Info available at this stage: from 2208hrs officers responded to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians on #London Bridge. 1/3— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017
Officers have then responded to reports of stabbings in #BoroughMarket. Armed officers responded and shots have been fired. 2/3— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017
The incident at #Vauxhall is a stabbing and is not connect to the incidents at #LondonBridge & #BoroughMarket— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017
