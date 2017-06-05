4 killed in Orlando workplace shooting; shooter dead

Four people were killed in a shooting reported Monday morning in Florida, sources told WFTV.com. The suspected shooter was also killed.

The shooting is believed to be workplace-related and not a case of terrorism, sources told WFTV.com.

UPDATE - per sources, the Orange Co shooting is "not" terrorism. Workplace violence. Shooter is dead. #WFTV — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) June 5, 2017

The shooting happened in an industrial area on Forsyth Road in Orlando, deputies said. Forsyth Road was closed near Hanging Moss Road.

Large police presence off of Forsyth @WFTV pic.twitter.com/hdlPzUwLyH — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 5, 2017

The situation was contained by 9:15 a.m., deputies said.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings and investigators with the FBI and ATF were on the scene.

Shelley Adams told WFTV that her sister, Sheila McIntyre, called her from the building where the shooting took place as it was ongoing. McIntyre works at the Fiamma Inc. building on Forsyth Road.

"She just kept saying, 'I'm OK; I'm OK,'” Adams said. "She just kept saying, 'My boss is dead; my boss is dead.'"

Adams said McIntyre was in a bathroom and saw someone on the floor when she got out.

"We're just going to embrace her and not leave her alone and just be there as a family," Adams said. "It's unbelievable that it could happen in a small business."

Florida Gov. Rick Scott called the shooting "tragic" in a statement Monday morning and said he was being briefed by law enforcement officials.

"Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before," he said. "I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence."

The shooting remains under investigation.

No other details were given.

BREAKING: Large police scene in Winter Park on Forsyth Road. BREAKING: Deputies now say this shooting has "multiple fatalities" off Forsyth Road in Winter Park, according to Orange County officials. Here's what we know: http://at.wftv.com/2rWjcFm Posted by WFTV Channel 9 on Monday, June 5, 2017

