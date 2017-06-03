LONDON - Authorities responded to three reported incidents back-to-back in London on Saturday night, including reports of a van striking pedestrians on the London Bridge, nearby stabbings and an unspecified “incident.”
London’s Metropolitan Police Service said its officers responded around 10 p.m. local time to reports of a vehicle collision involving pedestrians on the London Bridge. A short time later, police received reports of stabbings in the nearby Borough Market.
Officers fired shots, although authorities declined to provide additional information on the reported attack.
Police said they were also responding to a third incident in the Vauxhall area.
Info available at this stage: from 2208hrs officers responded to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians on #London Bridge. 1/3— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017
Officers have then responded to reports of stabbings in #BoroughMarket. Armed officers responded and shots have been fired. 2/3— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017
Officers are now responding to an incident in the #Vauxhall area. 3/3— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself