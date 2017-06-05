Deputies: Multiple casualties confirmed in Florida shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple people were killed Monday morning in a shooting reported in Florida, according to Orange County sheriff’s deputies.
The shooting happened in an industrial area on Forsyth Road, deputies said. Forsyth Road was closed near Hanging Moss Road.
Large police presence off of Forsyth @WFTV pic.twitter.com/hdlPzUwLyH— Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 5, 2017
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings is headed to the scene to provide more information.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
