Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify publicly amid ongoing Russia probe
Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify publicly amid ongoing Russia probe

What You Need To Know: Jeff Sessions

Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify publicly amid ongoing Russia probe

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON -  U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify publicly Tuesday in a hearing before one of the congressional committees tasked with investigating alleged Russian meddling in November's presidential election, the chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence announced Monday.

  • Change at the top at GE
    Change at the top at GE
    General Electric says Jeff Immelt is stepping down as CEO and John Flannery, president and CEO of the conglomerate's health care unit, will take over the post in August. The 61-year-old Immelt will stay on as chairman until his retirement from the position at the end of the year, with the 55-year-old Flannery stepping into the role after that. Immelt has been at the helm of the conglomerate for 16 years, overseeing a transformation that included selling many of the company's units. Over that time, General Electric sold its insurance, credit card, plastics and security divisions. It also invested more heavily in new technologies, including a recent $1.65 billion acquisition of LM Wind Power, a Denmark-based manufacturer of rotor blades for wind turbines. Flannery is a longtime General Electric executive, starting his career at GE Capital in 1987. He became president and CEO of the company's equity unit in 2002 and eventually joined the health care unit in 2014, focusing on advanced technologies.
  • Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify publicly amid ongoing Russia probe
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify publicly amid ongoing Russia probe
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify publicly Tuesday in a hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news ﻿Check back for updates on this developing story. 
  • Attorney General Sessions to testify in public session on Tuesday
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions will appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday in a public, open session, where he is expected to be asked questions about his role in the firing of FBI Director James Comey, as well as about any contacts with Russian officials during and after the 2016 election campaign. “Public needs to know more about Sessions’ Russia contacts & his role in Comey’s firing,” tweeted Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR). The Justice Department had indicated over the weekend that Sessions was ready to testify before the Intelligence Committee, as his previously scheduled appearance to talk about the 2018 budget was scrapped. What wasn’t clear as Monday began was whether Sessions would talk in public, or behind closed doors. Looking forward to having AG Jeff Sessions in an open hearing before Senate Intel tomorrow afternoon → https://t.co/1Jx9T3m3gV — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) June 12, 2017 Calls for public testimony by Sessions had increased after last week’s appearance before that same panel by Comey, who said that he had not told Sessions about some of the conversations with President Trump had made Comey uneasy about possible White House interference in the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. “We were also aware of facts that I can’t discuss in an open setting that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic,” Comey said. It was not immediately clear if those matters are what will be discussed with the Attorney General on Tuesday.
  • Pulse nightclub shooting: 1 year later, Orlando remembers victims
    Pulse nightclub shooting: 1 year later, Orlando remembers victims
    Community members gathered at Pulse nightclub early Monday to pay their respects to the 49 people who were killed in the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history one year ago. >> Complete coverage of the Pulse anniversary from Orlando’s WFTV Survivors and victims' relatives were invited to enter the fenced-in space surrounding the shuttered venue shortly after 2 a.m. – marking one year since the moment the attack began – as victims' names were read aloud. The early start time didn't keep mourners from returning to the place where so many lost friends and relatives. 'No matter how dark the night, the sun is always going to shine,' Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer told victims' family members during a private ceremony. Jim McDermott, a friend of one of the victims, was among those who returned to the club Monday. >> Read more trending news 'It is 2 a.m. in the morning, and look at how many people are here to show compassion and love,' McDermott said. 'Our focus now is to make sure that the survivors and the people (who continue) to need medical help and treatment and psychological care and all of those other things continue to get it.' People dressed in white angel costumes surrounded the club Monday. Marie Cobbs attended the ceremony with her sister, who's still trying to cope after losing her son, Anthony Disla, in the shooting. >> PHOTOS: Orlando nightclub shooting leaves dozens dead 'How can one man, one person kill so many people?' Cobbs said. Consolation is what drew so many to the club Monday. 'The one silver lining that we can find in all of this is the amount of love and the amount of care that everybody has for each other,' Viviana Torche said. 'Not just Orlando, but the entire world.
  • Man bums ride from casino, is beaten and shot
    Man bums ride from casino, is beaten and shot
    A man is shot after asking for a ride at the Osage Casino. Tulsa police say the victim was injured around 3:30 a.m. Monday.  “At some point during the ride the victim exited the vehicle and was struck on the head with an object by an unknown person and heard a gunshot,” Tulsa Police Sergeant August Terbrock said.    He had been shot in the torso and was taken to the hospital for surgery. We're told the victim was confused about what had happened and was not able to provide much information to police. No one has been arrested.
