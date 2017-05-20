Brawl video captured in Jacksonville park, reports say

Viewers are sending in an alarming video to Action News Jax of a brawl people say happened at a park in the Jacksonville's Moncrief area.

Action News Jax is investigating what police can do about this kind of violence caught on camera.

Crime and Safety Expert Ken Jefferson said when these videos are posted online, it can be of great assistance to the police.

Viewers have been sending videos that appears to show teenage girls and women brawling at a the park and strip mall on Friday.

The video appears to show them throwing punches and a Taser can be heard being deployed. One of the teens in the video used a baseball bat to smash a car.

A graphic part of the video shows one girl repeatedly hitting another girl over the head with the bat.

“The most serious important moment is when the person armed themselves with the bat," Jefferson said. "That went from a simple misdemeanor battery to an aggravated battery.”

Jefferson said no police investigation begins completely dry. He said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is likely getting tips about the video but will try to identify who was using the bat first because that, he said, is the most serious offense.

“Particularly (investigators) want to get the person who had the bat because (that person) is committing a felony," Jefferson said. "That may yield more fruit as far as getting information on the others.”

Action News Jax asked Jefferson if this could be a gang-related fight. Jefferson said they could be called groups and there are two distinct ones in the local area.

Jefferson said meeting up in locations like this park was likely planned in advance.