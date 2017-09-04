Listen Live
Brady not thinking of '08 injury as he prepares for Chiefs
Photo Credit: 12
FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) leads his team onto the field during an NFL preseason football game, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots moved into elite company with their fifth Super Bowl title last season, joining the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at five Lombardi trophies each. New England lost a few pieces from their 2016 championship run, but return with a mostly intact lineup, led by what seems like an ageless quarterback in Tom Brady, even at 40 years old. . It makes them to odds on favorite to tie the Pittsburgh Steelers and their record six Super Bowl crowns. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)

Updated:

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -  Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says the knee injury he suffered against Kansas City in New England's season opener in 2008 isn't on his mind as he prepares to host the Chiefs on Thursday night.

Brady said Monday that he's happy to only be thinking about football a year after sitting out the first four games of 2016 as part of his "Deflategate" punishment.

With minimal new film of Kansas City's starters to dissect at this point, the 40-year-old quarterback says he's expecting to see plenty of wrinkles from what he called a potent unit.

But Brady will have several new options of his own against a Chiefs defense that led the NFL with 33 takeaways.

___

More AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

  • School apologizes after teacher says students can't wear 'Make America Great Again' shirts
    School apologizes after teacher says students can't wear 'Make America Great Again' shirts
    A high school teacher in Cherokee County, Georgia, recently expelled two students from her class for wearing T-shirts supportive of President Donald Trump. >> Read more trending news  The incident happened Thursday in a math class at River Ridge High School in Woodstock, Georgia.  'Her actions were wrong as the 'Make America Great Again' shirts worn by the students are not a violation of our School District dress code,' a statement from the Cherokee County School District read.  The school district told WSB-TV the teacher 'additionally, and inappropriately, shared her personal opinion about the campaign slogan during class.'  Chief communications officer Barbara P. Jacoby said the school's principal met with and apologized to the students who were the class, in addition to their families. Dr. Brian V. Hightower, the superintendent of schools, said he is deeply sorry the incident happened in one of the district’s schools, and that 'it does not reflect his expectation that all students be treated equally and respectfully by our employees.' The school has not released any disciplinary action taken against the teacher at this time; however, it says that no students will face disciplinary action.
  • Holiday weekend turns deadly at area lakes
    Holiday weekend turns deadly at area lakes
    A 9-year-old boy was killed in a crash on Okmulgee Lake Sunday night around 8:00. Police were called to a report of a two boat collision. The smaller of the two boats had several passengers on board, including two children. Investigators say a larger boat, driven by Jared Trotter was speeding when it hit the smaller boat. The 9-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Another older boy was flown by Lifeflight to a hospital in Tulsa.  Trotter was arrested for operating a boat under the influence of intoxicants and manslaughter.  In a separate crash on Keystone Lake, a man and woman from Sand Springs were killed.  Police say they too were struck by a boat.  The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports the accident happened about 9:15 p.m. Sunday about five miles from Mannford.   The patrol says 56-year-old William Crocker and 48-year-old Cathy Crocker were riding a Sea Doo eastbound when a northbound boat crashed into them.   
  • College student killed in 'train hopping' incident
    College student killed in 'train hopping' incident
    A woman was killed and a man was injured after being hit by a train early Sunday morning in Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood. >> Read more trending news  The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Lindsey Marie Michaels of Pittsburgh. Emergency crews responded to the Norfolk Southern train tracks near 8th Street and East Carson Street around 2:30 a.m., according to Pittsburgh police spokeswoman Sonya Toler. Police said Michaels and a man were 'train hopping' when Michaels fell and was dragged underneath the train. Michaels was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.  Michaels was a junior at Carlow University, the university said in a statement Sunday. “The Carlow University community extends its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Carlow junior Lindsey Michaels, who died last night in a tragic accident on the South Side,” said Drew Wilson, director of media relations, in the statement. “We mourn her loss ... Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones.” According to her Facebook page, Michaels was a cheerleader at Keystone Oaks High School before attending Carlow. The man also fell and suffered an ankle injury, according to a release. He has not been identified.
  • Translucent lobster caught off coast of Maine
    Translucent lobster caught off coast of Maine
    Maine lobsterman Alex Todd has hauled in blue lobsters and even some lobsters that were half blue, or half orange. But he says those don't compare on the scale of weirdness to the translucent crustacean that he recently pulled up in a trap. The lobster that Todd caught on Aug. 24 is a ghostly, pale blue. It almost looks to be transparent. Todd, from Chebeague Island, said he knew when he saw the translucent lobster in his trap alongside mottled green and brown lobsters that this was 'definitely weird.' His photos have made the rounds on social media. As for the lobster, he tossed it back into the ocean because its tail had been notched, flagging the lobster as an egg-bearing female. Those lobsters are off-limits for conservation reasons.
  • Texas will need at least $150 billion in federal Harvey aid, Gov. Abbott says
    Texas will need at least $150 billion in federal Harvey aid, Gov. Abbott says
    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott estimated Sunday that Texas will ultimately need between $150 billion and $180 billion in federal aid to rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. >> Read more trending news  In appearances on FOX News Sunday and CNN’s State of the Union, the governor said the destruction wrought by Harvey far exceeds, in geographic scope and in numbers of people and homes affected, both Superstorm Sandy in 2012, which he said cost the federal government $40 billion to $50 billion, and Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which he said cost more than $120 billion. “I think this will cost well over $120 billion, probably $150 (billion) to $180 billion,” Abbott said on FOX News. Of President Donald Trump’s initial request for $7.9 billion in aid, Abbott said, “What the president has done is make an additional request before the end of this funding cycle to get things up and running.” “I think Congress understands this is a down payment on something that will cost far more,” Abbott said. “We have a long row to hoe if we are going to rebuild the fourth largest city in the United States as well as the entire geographic region,” Abbott said. “The president both is and has made a lot of specific commitments,” Abbott said. “Basically he has told me, and he has acted upon what he has said, that whatever Texas needs, Texas is going to get.” HARVEY’S AFTERMATH: Economic impact will be felt statewide, but so will recovery Abbott was with Trump Saturday for the president’s second trip to Texas since the storm and flooding. The president was criticized for not expressing empathy for victims of the disaster during his visit Tuesday to Corpus Christi and Austin, but, Abbott said Sunday on FOX News, “Yesterday, I got to tell you, the president was warm and compassionate and caring.” Abbott said that at a visit to a large shelter in Houston, the president was “holding and kissing and hugging” young children displaced by the flooding, and, “We fed lunch to people who were evacuees.” Abbott also appeared Sunday on ABC’s This Week in an interview taped Saturday after the president’s visit. “Texans have already gone to work rebuilding,” he said. THE STORM AFTER THE STORM: Dealing with Harvey’s emotional trauma “Texans have grit,” Abbott added. “They will respond with speed and with fellowship.” >> Related: Editorial: I’m new to the state, but I can vouch for Texas grit But, asked about rebuilding in areas prone to flooding, Abbott said, “It would be insane for us to rebuild on property that has been flooded multiple times. I think everyone is probably in agreement that there are better strategies that need to be employed.” Abbott was asked on both FOX News and CNN about the perils of flood waters contaminated by chemicals from 13 toxic waste sites in the area. On FOX News, Abbott said that in any flood situation there are going to be contamination concerns: “It could involve chemicals, it could involve waste, and people need to be very cautious as they go through the rebuilding process.” Of the impact of flooding on 13 Superfund sites, Abbott said, “The EPA is monitoring that. The EPA is going to get on top of that.” HARVEY IN TEXAS: Storm’s aftermath a vast ecological and pollution challenge “We’re working with the EPA to make sure we can contain any of these chemicals from harming anybody in the greater Houston area or any place,” he said. Abbott said those concerns shouldn’t inhibit Texans who are already involved in cleaning up and restoring their homes and businesses, but people should take precautions and “wear gloves, wear masks, wear clothing,” so their skin doesn’t come in contact with contaminated water. HOMES IN RUIN: Grim homecoming is the first step in recovery after Harvey On FOX News, Abbott said that search and rescue operations remain the top priority, especially in Beaumont, where the water is still rising. And elsewhere, he said of the recovery and rebuilding to come, “This is where the long haul begins.” Abbott invited viewers to help in that effort by contributing to “RebuildTX.org run by the state of Texas.” He did not mention the role played by Michael and Susan Dell, who launched the fund, in cooperation with the state of Texas, on Friday with an initial contribution of $18 million and a commitment to donate another dollar for every $2 contributed over the Labor Day weekend up to another $18 million, with a goal of raising $100 million altogether. OTHER WAYS TO HELP: Volunteers, donations needed for Harvey relief Read more at the Austin American-Statesman.
