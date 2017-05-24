The Bradford County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of sexual misconduct on a juvenile who cut off his ankle monitor and fled.
Deputies said Michael Case already made his first appearance, bonded out and had to wear an ankle monitor and remain on house arrest while awaiting trial.
On Tuesday, he was supposed to enter a plea and did not show up to court.
Action News Jax's Russell Colburn saw social media posts about Case cutting his ankle monitor and informed BCSO and a rep said they "didn't know" and had to check. Deputies determined he had cut the monitor off and they went looking for him.
BCSO is now asking for the public's help in locating Case, who could be out of state.
