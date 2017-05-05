Boys Scouts consider adding more programs for girls

Leaders of the Boy Scouts of America said they would take steps toward considering whether to add more opportunities for girls, NBC News reported.

The subject will be discussed at a meeting of chapter representatives and other leaders at the organization's headquarters in Irving, Texas, officials said.

“It's a meeting on how to meet the needs of today's families, which include dual earners and single-parent households,” Effie Delimarkos, spokeswoman for the Boy Scouts of America, told NBC News.

An official described the meeting as a chance to hear from the scouting community about whether to move ahead on creating more places for girls to participate.

Girls are currently part of four scouting programs: Venturing and Sea Scouting, which are oriented toward outdoor activities; Exploring, a career-oriented mentoring program; and STEM, which focuses on science and math.

Earlier this year, the National Organization for Women urged the Boy Scouts to admit girls into the entire program, supporting the efforts of a New York teenager, Sydney Ireland, to attain the rank of Eagle Scout as her older brother did, NBC News reported.

A spokesman for the Girl Scouts of the USA said it could not speculate on the decisions of another organization but said their single-gender environment for girls offers unique benefits, NBC News reported.