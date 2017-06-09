Bomb threat prompts casino evacuation, building clear

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Lighthorse Police evacuated River Spirit Casino late Thursday night
- They said they received a bomb threat at the Tulsa casino
- They issued the all-clear and let guests back inside around 12:30 a.m.
