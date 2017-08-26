Listen Live
News
Bills QB Tyrod Taylor leaves game vs Ravens with concussion
Close

Photo Credit: 5
Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) is assisted off the field after being sacked by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matt Judon in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

Updated:

BALTIMORE -  Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been removed from Saturday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion.

The injury occurred Saturday night at the end of the Bills' second possession of the game. On a third-down play, Taylor was sacked by linebacker Matthew Judon and landed hard on the turf.

The quarterback was slow getting off the field, and he did not return for the Bills' next set of downs.

Taylor went 1 for 3 for 1 yard. He was replaced by Nathan Peterman.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

  • Democrats outraged, most Republicans silent, on Trump pardon of Arpaio, and transgender military ban
    Democrats outraged, most Republicans silent, on Trump pardon of Arpaio, and transgender military ban
    As the nation watched the progress of a destructive Hurricane Harvey over the Gulf Coast of Texas, Democrats in Congress loudly condemned President Donald Trump’s Friday night pardon of former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, as well as the release of new details ordering the Pentagon to stop accepting transgender Americans for military service, while Congressional Republicans were nearly silent on both of those White House moves. “The only reason to do these right now is to use the cover of Hurricane Harvey to avoid scrutiny,” said Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer, in a sentiment shared by other Democrats in Congress. The reaction to the President’s decisions on Friday night followed a familiar script – strong support from his most ardent supporters, outrage from Democrats in the House and Senate, and mainly silence from Republicans in the Congress, outside of a handful of GOP lawmakers on either side. “America owes Sheriff Arpaio a debt of gratitude and not the injustice of a political witch hunt,” said Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), one of three Arizona Republicans in Congress to voice their support for the Arpaio pardon. The president did the right thing — Joe Arpaio lived an honorable life serving our country, and he deserves an honorable retirement. — Rep. Trent Franks (@RepTrentFranks) August 26, 2017 But while Biggs, Franks, and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) publicly expressed their support, most other Republicans – including GOP leaders in Congress – were nearly all silent – no press statements, no emails, no comments on social media, as a handful in the GOP publicly rebuked the President. “Regarding the Arpaio pardon, I would have preferred that the President honor the judicial process and let it take its course,” said Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who has sparred repeatedly with the President in recent weeks. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and a few other Republicans went further. “The President has the authority to make this pardon, but doing so at this time undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law as Mr. Arpaio has shown no remorse for his actions,” McCain said in a written statement. Arpaio was convicted of defying court order to stop violating #4thAmendment. It's a pardon of a govt official who ignored Bill of Rights. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) August 26, 2017 “Last night’s pardon announcement further divides our country as does the policy against transgender Americans defending our freedoms,” said Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL). Democrats were outraged by the Arpaio pardon. “The Arpaio pardon is basically a big middle finger to America. A loud, proud declaration that this Administration supports racism,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT). “Joe Arpaio does not deserve a pardon,” said Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ), who repeatedly jabbed at the President on Twitter. “Racist vigilantism has a champion in the White House.” Please follow this thread by The Phoenix New Times so you further understand how outrageous &amp; offensive to the rule of law this pardon is. https://t.co/rR0l4JFA76 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 26, 2017 There was a similar reaction to the release of a formal memo from President Trump, which bans transgender individuals from serving in the military, as top Republicans in the defense arena in Congress had almost nothing to say about the Friday night announcement. “Military service is a privilege, not a right,” said Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO), one of the very few Republicans to even issue a statement about Mr. Trump’s transgender ban announcement, which came soon after he left for a weekend at Camp David. For Democrats – like with the Arpaio pardon – the reaction was much different. “Transgender service members risk their lives to defend our nation, many with distinction,” countered Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY), one of many Democrats in Congress to denounce Mr. Trump’s move. “These patriots deserve better.” “This is a disgraceful, bigoted attack on transgender Americans honorably serving our nation,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR). . @realDonaldTrump's directive banning transgender military recruits is an insult to the valor and heroism of every American in uniform. — Nita Lowey (@NitaLowey) August 26, 2017 “President Trump has again doubled down on the side of ignorance, bigotry, intolerance, and hate,” said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI). One other piece of news that broke on Friday night was the dismissal of controversial White House aide Sebastian Gorka, who was evidently pushed out the door by the new White House Chief of Staff. “Sebastian Gorka did not resign, but I can confirm he no longer works at the White House,” a White House official told the White House Pool reporter on Friday night.  
  • Oklahomans head to Texas for Hurricane Harvey
    Oklahomans head to Texas for Hurricane Harvey
    Hurricane Harvey is hitting parts of Texas hard right now and will be for several days.   Oklahomans are doing their part to help out. KRMG has learned the Tulsa Fire department sent a a search and rescue task force. PSO has 300 workers down there to assist with outages and recovery. Arkansas and Oklahoma Red Cross volunteers mobilized to set up 17 shelters. Plus, there are dozens of emergency response vehicles that have been activated or are ready to go to help residents. You can do your part as well.  For more information, call 1-800-Red-Cross or go to RedCross.org to find out ways you can help. 
  • Weather will be perfect for outdoor plans on Saturday
    Weather will be perfect for outdoor plans on Saturday
    If you have outdoor plans for today, the weather won't be an issue. National Weather Service Meteorologist Chuck Hodges says there is no rain in the forecast. “Weather is looking good again for Saturday,” Hodges said.  “Partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures are still staying below normal.” The high will be around 87 degrees.  For reference, the normal high for this time of year is around 92 degrees.   We can expect partly cloudy skies Saturday night and a low around 68 degrees.  
  • U.S. putting new radars on islands to keep tabs on North Korea
    U.S. putting new radars on islands to keep tabs on North Korea
    A tiny island nation in the Pacific will help the U.S. keep an eye on North Korea. Palau used to be a U.S. territory and still has an agreement with the U.S. military to let it operate in the islands in exchange for defense. Newsweek says the U.S. and Palau will install a new system of radar towers on the islands that will give the Pentagon a much better look at what's going on in the Pacific region. Newsweek says the plan came just days after North Korea tested its first ICBM. You can read more about the story here.
  • Covering a hurricane – don’t forget the aftermath of the storm
    Covering a hurricane – don’t forget the aftermath of the storm
    While most of my 35 years as a radio reporter has been spent covering Congress, politics, elections, and news from Washington, D.C., I also managed to squeeze in a number of hurricanes over the years, and as many news organizations send people to Texas to cover Hurricane Harvey, there are a few things to keep in mind as you make that trek. The first hurricane that I covered was Hugo, which blasted Charleston and ripped a big swath through the Carolinas. It was a different time in media, but the basics still apply. Flashlight. Batteries. Food. Drinks. Pen. Paper. Your equipment. And much more. Here are some thoughts: 1. Don’t try to be a hero. Yes, your bosses want great video of the storm, but it’s not worth getting yourself killed by some piece of flying debris in order to showcase your work. When I covered hurricanes, my game plan was to hang around as things got ugly, go hunker down somewhere until the storm passed – and then emerge to catalogue the damage and the recovery efforts. One time down in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, I beat a hasty retreat back to the mainland, while a buddy of mine who is a producer for CBS News, stayed behind. Yes, he did get to come out of his hotel to experience the eye of the hurricane passing overhead. But he also got to watch his rental car float down the street when the storm surge arrived. Would hate to be the reporter who draws the short straw and has to stand outside and report in a hurricane — sian (@sianoliviaaa) August 25, 2017 2. Always keep gas in the tank. When I went to cover Hurricane Hugo in September of 1989, veteran radio reporter Jerry Bodlander gave me several tips on how to cover a hurricane – one of them was to always make sure your gas tank didn’t get too low. When the power goes out in areas hit by the hurricane, the pumps don’t work any more. Jerry’s rule was never let the tank go below half-full; I modified that to three-quarters. It was also a good way to stop off in another convenience store to chat with people who were out in the storm and get some interviews. One time in South Carolina, I remember being at a gas station when the police showed up to order the place to close down. I got my gas and headed up the road. Make sure to fill up your gas tank before the hurricane hits the coast!!! — tabi (@tabithagonder) August 25, 2017 3. When you cover a hurricane, where do you eat? Often when I am on the road, it is to cover a political election, primary or caucus. You show up in some town, find a place to eat, a hotel to stay in, and you move on. But when you cover a hurricane, sometimes nothing is open. One of my favorite stops in the Carolinas was to go by a Piggly Wiggly – not only to get food and water – but also to do some interviews with people who were stocking up. My preferred food for a hurricane was to buy peanut butter and jelly and make endless sandwiches. Former ABC Radio reporter Vic Ratner gave me the tip for how to deal with your food and drink – keep several coolers in the trunk. I liked the three cooler approach – one for food, one for water and drinks, and one for beer. Not only do you have to cover the story, but you need to find a way to keep yourself fed as well. PRO TIP: Get copiable bottled water, non-perishable food, and batteries for your Hurricane Harvey disaster preparations. — SecondLie (@SecondLie) August 25, 2017 4. What happens when cell systems go down? When I started covering hurricanes almost 30 years ago, you learned how to find a pay phone that was still working. I remember after Hugo, there was a phone near the North-South Carolina line north of Myrtle Beach that had a giant line of people, mostly members of the news media, trying to call their desk. Back then, that was the only way to get out. But now, when the cell phone systems go down because of power outages and more – how do you get your story back to your paper/website/station? As a reporter, you might want to keep an eye out for an old time phone booth – if they are hooked up directly to the phone system, you might have a chance to get that story back to your station. If not, then you have to start driving to somewhere with less damage in order to file your story. Cell system damage will be a big deal for reporters, first responders and residents of coastal Texas as well. Those systems are not fixed overnight. [pretty damned robust system] RT @JPWP: 'Hurricane Sandy knocks out 25 percent of cell towers in 10 states' http://t.co/t7I1HhG4 — Jeff Sonstein (@jeffsonstein) October 31, 2012 5. The power of amateur radio. Along with being a radio reporter, I am also a licensed ham radio operator. Before cell phones and the internet, amateur radio was one way that weather reports were relayed to the National Weather Service during hurricanes; I would bring one of my radios with me, power it off the cigarette charger in the car, and pick up eyewitness reports – much like you might get now from Twitter and Facebook. In 2017, if the internet goes down, ham radio is still operating. If you are a reporter – and a ham – you might have an edge in reporting on Hurricane Harvey. It sure helped me, and I met others with that double along the way as well. News from the ARRL – Array of Amateur Radio Resources Readying for Hurricane Harvey Response https://t.co/ebO9LDSMA8 #hamradio — Ham Radio News (@Ham_Radio_News) August 25, 2017 6. The power of social media. We haven’t had a major hurricane hit the U.S. mainland since 2005. Things have come a long way since then in terms of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other sharing sites. Yes, cell phone networks will be turned upside down, but a lot of people will still be able to get out photos and more of what’s going on, and what they are seeing out their windows. As a reporter, there is only so much you can see for yourself – social media expands that a great deal. It also provides a refresher course for those who decided to ride out the storm. This was from Hurricane Katrina. 7. Don’t forget the story on local radio. While you are driving around as the storm approaches, don’t forget to tune in to local radio stations. Many of them will change programming to focus entirely on the hurricane, sometimes sending out one station on multiple frequencies that are owned by the same company. I remember listening to one group of stations in South Carolina as Hurricane Hugo approached. The announcer said that they were turning off their broadcast so that all employees could go home and ride out the storm with their families. “See you on the other side,” the man said, as dead air took over their FM frequency. This is also a way for me to remind you to bring along a battery powered radio – how many reporters have one of those sitting around? (Hint – I do.) Stay tune to local TV &amp; Radio Stations for updates on Hurricane #Harvey and keep a battery powered radio handy if the power goes out https://t.co/T4YPvT8Hxo — Craig (@WCraigFugate) August 25, 2017 8. The biggest story is the aftermath and recovery. Yes, watching the storm come ashore in real time is a big deal. Doing stories where everyone is boarding up, the sound of hammers putting up plywood and hurricane shutters, talking to some of those who are having a hurricane party (“I’m always ready for a party”) – those are important items to cover. But the most important thing is to emerge in the daylight after the storm arrives to show what happened, and to interview the survivors. That’s when we get into the issue of disaster relief, and the difficulty of trying to get supplies to thousands and thousands of people, many of whom no longer have homes. Everyone has a story. Let them tell it. This CBS video below is from 25 years ago after Hurricane Andrew hit Florida – it is one of the best pieces of post-hurricane journalism that I have ever seen. You may not like Dan Rather, but he knew how to tell the story of those who survived a major storm like few others on TV.
