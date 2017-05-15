Betty Shelby takes the stand in manslaughter trial

Quick Facts:

Betty Shelby took the stand Monday morning

She faces manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher

An alternate juror stepped in after another's illness; he'll be the only black male juror

The Tulsa police officer accused of manslaughter in a September shooting took the stand Monday.

Jurors heard directly from Betty Shelby as she shared her life and the events leading up to Terence Crutcher's death.

She mentioned joining the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office in 2007 with 2300 CLEET certified hours. She also made the training manual for Tulsa County Court guards.

In 2011, she joined TPD.

FOX23 learned in testimony that she once had an emotional reaction to a quiz, leaving the room.

Testimony revealed she never drew her gun while with the sheriff's office, but drew dozens of times with TPD. In all cases except for Terence Crutcher's, she said the suspects complied.

September 2016, during the interaction with Crutcher, was the first time she fired her weapon on duty.

Three other witnesses testified about prior interactions with Crutcher. They said tehy came into contact in 2012, when he allegedly resisted arrest. OSU officers said he resisted twice and refused to raise his hands.

Monday also meant a new juror. A member of the main jury became ill.

An alternate, a black male, stepped in. He became one of three black jurors on the case.

