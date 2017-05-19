Betty Shelby police interview released, Shelby will return to TPD

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Jury acquitted Betty Shelby of manslaughter in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher
- Tulsa police Chief Chuck Jordan released a statement Fridaysaying Shelby can return to duty, but in a non-patrol capacity
- Shelby's attorney told FOX23 she will return to work Monday
- FOX23 got to see her interview with Homicide Sergeant Dave Walker in the days after the shooting- that video will be added to this story as soon as possible
- A juror filed a letter about the verdict on Friday as well
A Tulsa police officer acquitted of manslaughter will return to the job on Monday.
Tulsa police chief Chuck Jordan said Officer Betty Shelby is welcome to return to duty, but she will no longer work in a patrol capacity. Shelby's attorney told FOX32 that Shelby plans to return to work on Monday saying, "she’s ready for all of Tulsa to heal."
The Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police released this statement about Shelby's return to work:
“All of us at Tulsa FOP Lodge 93 are very pleased to hear Officer Betty Shelby will be reinstated as a Tulsa Police Officer. It’s the first step of her being able to move forward with her life. We are proud to work beside her as law enforcement officers and are looking forward to seeing her back on the job. We have supported Officer Shelby from the start and will continue to stand beside her moving forward. “
The interview Shelby gave to Tulsa Police Homicide Sergeant Dave Walker was also released Friday.
WATCH this clip, the full clip is still uploading to the system.
FOX23's Ashli Lincoln is taking a closer look at the interview and what's next on FOX23 News at 5.
