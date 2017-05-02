Berryhill residents fear new turnpike could bring crime, noise

BERRYHILL, Okla. - Quick facts:
- Residents in the Berryhill portion of Tulsa County are concerned that a new turnpike could bring in 24-hour businesses like truck stops and restaurants that cater to drivers all hours of the day.
- FOX23 spoke with many long time Berryhill residents who've lived in the area for more than 50 years.
- They say a new highway was always in the works, but they hope the business it attracts will be smart and appropriate for the area.
- A Tulsa County deputy commissioner confirmed with FOX23 that many companies are looking at land near the new turnpike's proposed route, but so far, no one specifically has made any major purchases to the county's knowledge yet.
- Residents are concerned that their now green backyards and community will soon be filled with noise and crimes they believe are associated with 24-hour businesses such as robberies, prostitution and drug trades.
- The turnpike will take three years to build and is expected to be completed in 2020. Businesses are believed to follow quickly behind in building their stores once the turnpike is opened.
