News
Beautiful weekend before a stormy pattern returns
Beautiful weekend before a stormy pattern returns

Beautiful weekend before a stormy pattern returns
Storms return after Mother's Day Weekend

Beautiful weekend before a stormy pattern returns

By: Ben Walnick News | KOKI
Updated:

What you need to know:

  • Enjoy the nice and warm weather for Mother's Day Weekend. 
  • Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s today and mid 80s on Mother's Day. 
  • We will continue to slowly warm up Monday and stay dry.
  • Tuesday storm chances return and we could see a chance of rain through next weekend.
  • Severe storms look possible on several days, but we will fine tune those details as we get closer. 
  • Betty Shelby trial enters second week
    Betty Shelby trial enters second week
    The trial for a Tulsa police officer charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed man moves into its second week Monday morning. Officer Betty Shelby shot and killed Terence Crutcher in September of last year. Her supporters have taken to social media to call the prosecution a “witch hunt” and to make the case that she feared for her life, and for the safety of others, when she pulled the trigger. The local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police called a news conference to blast District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler for what they said was a “rush to judgement.” Shelby herself appeared on the CBS news magazine “60 Minutes” to argue that race had nothing to do with her decision to shoot. But for the Crutcher family and their supporters, race does indeed play a role in how many police officers approach a situation. Crutcher’s death serves as another in a long list of recent examples of police officers closing ranks and covering for one of their own who has crossed the line, in their opinion. KRMG met Monroe Padillow and Pastor Mareo Johnson outside the Tulsa County courthouse last week. Johnson said he actually heard about the shooting before Crutcher’s own family. A long time friend of the family, he said the news was devastating. He was the first to arrive at the hospital, where he waited for news as family members began to arrive. When he learned his friend had died, he said, “I was hurt. When I left from there I went home, and I just cried.” He and Terence worked together to create Gospel music.“I liked his singing, he liked my rapping,” he said, smiling as he recalled his friend’s habit of breaking into song in the middle of a conversation. “You could be talking to him on the phone and he’d bust out into a song.” Padillow, like Johnson a member of Black Lives Matter, didn’t know Crutcher personally. He told KRMG the community at large - not just Tulsa’s black community - should be watching the case closely. “We have an opportunity to again show the nation how it’s done. I think they did it right in the Bates case, I believe that we have another opportunity now to do it right, and I believe that that will give some great momentum to moving forward across the board.” He said that includes “making sure police officers are safe - and making sure that good police officers that see bad things, (that would) give them the courage and the momentum to go ahead and call that stuff out.” Supporters of Shelby have argued that a guilty verdict would send a chilling message to police officers around the country. There’s little doubt that either way the verdict goes, reaction will be highly emotional - and deeply divided.
  • Motorcyclist killed in Creek County crash
    Motorcyclist killed in Creek County crash
    A 73-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Friday in a three-vehicle crash in Creek County. The collision happened around 4 p.m., three miles north of Bristow.   Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a recreational vehicle pulled into the path of the motorcyclist and a collision ensued. “Vehicle-2 (motorcycle) struck Vehicle-1 (recreational vehicle),” OHP said.  “Driver of Vehicle-2 was ejected and thrown into the side of Vehicle-3 (GMC Yukon).” Peter Izzo Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.   Nobody else was injured in the crash.   OHP lists the cause as, “Failure to yield to oncoming traffic.”
  • Tulsa valet gets robbed while working
    Tulsa valet gets robbed while working
    A valet was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning. The incident happened outside the Greenwood Cultural Center, around 12:35 a.m. “The reporting party said a black male driving a dark vehicle pulled up as if he were going to use the valet service,” Tulsa police said.  “The suspect pulled out a firearm and demanded property from the person reporting.” From there, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.   So far, a description of the suspect hasn’t been released.  Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
  • Mother of Terence Crutcher’s children arrested for fifth DUI
    Mother of Terence Crutcher’s children arrested for fifth DUI
    Arrest records show that police arrested Frenchel Johnson around 1:15 Saturday morning. Johnson was pulled over for driving left of center on 56th Street North near Peoria Avenue.  She's also accused of driving with a suspended license. Johnson was arrested in February for possession of PCP.  In that incident, Tulsa police say she was unresponsive at first and said later that she had smoked a “happy stick.'  Crutcher was fatally shot by a TPD officer last year. 
  • White House won’t say if President Trump secretly recorded conversation with ex-FBI Director Comey
    Hours after President Donald Trump raised the possibility that he had recordings of a late January dinner conversation with then-FBI Director James Comey, the White House refused to tell reporters if such tapes existed, or if the President was in fact using recording devices in the Oval Office. “Did President Trump record his conversations with former FBI Director Comey?” “I’ve talked to the President, and the President has nothing further to add on that,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. At issue was a morning tweet by the President – warning the former FBI chief against any leaks. James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017 “Why did he say that? Why did he tweet that? What should we interpret from that?” Spicer was asked – there was no answer. “As I mentioned, the President has nothing further to add on that,” as Spicer did not deny any taping has taken place in the Trump White House. On Capitol Hill, Democrats immediately seized on the matter, demanding that the President turn over any tapes to Congress. “Mr. President, if there are “tapes” relevant to the Comey firing, it’s because you made them and they should be provided to Congress,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. The @WhiteHouse Press Briefing just ended.@PressSec repeatedly refused to deny that @POTUS secretly records Oval Office conversations. — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) May 12, 2017 “Are there tapes, Donald Trump?” asked Rep. Diana Degette (D-CO). “If so, the American people deserve to hear them.” The tweet about “tapes” immediately invoked memories of the Oval Office tapes that became a central part of the battle over President Richard Nixon, a taping system that was not known about until being uncovered by hearings on Watergate. If there are indeed tapes of such conversations, Congress could try to subpoena those for any investigation.
