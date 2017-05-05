Baker County school leaders investigating racist social media post

A controversial picture has some parents and students at Baker County High School calling for action.

They say the picture posted on Snapchat is racist. It shows what appears to be a tree with nooses drawn around the heads of several African-American students.

Controversial #Snapchat pic appears to show black students in #Florida classroom hanging from nooses on tree @LarryANjax reports FOX30 AT 10 pic.twitter.com/MeeG7bpBLs — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) May 5, 2017

Former Jacksonville meteorologist named suspect in sexual assault

The Snapchat post has made its rounds.

“Umm, what in the world? Who has time on their hands to do that?” said one student who didn’t want her name or face on camera. She said she’s one of the students in the photo taken on Tuesday.

“In the picture, it’s me and my group of friends, sitting at the lunch table,” the student said.

But that quickly turned into a Snapchat post.

“A tree drawn, and ropes going to our necks, portraying us as slaves being hung. That’s not okay. Whether it was a joke or not," the student said.

TRENDING: Newborn baby photographed with mother's IUD in hand

Action News Jax called and emailed the school district to find out if they knew who was responsible.

A spokesperson sent us this statement:

“The Baker County School District, along with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, has initiated an investigation. This kind of behavior will not be tolerated in the Baker County School System."

Superintendent Sherrie Raulerson said in a statement Friday the school district is still working closely with the Baker County Sheriff's Department and will release a full statement at the end of the investigation.

Action News Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said it’s not likely the person who took the picture will face charges because there doesn’t appear to be a threat associated with the picture.