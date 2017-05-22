Awning falls on car during storms on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Storms are being blamed for causing an awning to crash on top of a car that was parked at a gas station on Jacksonville's Northside.
"Walked outside and boom," car owner Cryshan Muhammad said.
Muhammad said her son was inside paying for gas while his car was parked at the pump and when he walked outside, he saw the awning on top of his car.
"He could have been squished as well, so it's a blessing," Muhammad said.
Surveillance video showed the moment that strong winds caused the awning to collapse onto the car.
"The rain and the wind were really high when that thing fell. It was 'boom!' It was a scary sound," employee Berihu Bishu said.
Muhammad said that at first, she didn’t believe her son.
"He said, 'I can't believe it. It fell on the car,' and I said, 'I don't think so,'" Muhammad said.
Then she saw it for herself.
"I came out here and my mouth just dropped. I was, like, 'I can't believe this is happening,'" Muhammad said.
The windshield was shattered, passenger doors were crumbled and the car’s roof was caved in.
"This is overwhelming to me," Muhammad said.
She said her 5-year-old granddaughter is usually in the back seat of the now-crushed car.
"Thank God, her daddy took out the car seat and didn't take this car, so that was a blessing," Muhammad said.
A gas station clerk said they are working to get the area cleaned up so the pumps can be accessible again.
