Georgia officials are asking for the public's help in locating two escaped inmates who have been on the run for three days.

"We are heavily dependent on this state and other states to let us know who they are," Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said in a Thursday's press conference.

Sills said the public is in grave danger and the escaped inmates are "vicious hoodlums that need to be apprehended."

Inmates Donnie Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, are traveling in a stolen white pick up truck. The two are accused of killing two prison guards as they escaped their prison transport Tuesday.

The reward for information leading to the arrest of Rowe and Dubose has increased to $130,000, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said Thursday.

"I can tell you there has never been a reward that large," Sills said, as he talked about his career. "I have never seen this level of assistance."

FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge David LeValley said people throughout the state and country should be looking for the inmates.

"As long as they are out, they'll pose a threat to the communities they're in," LeValley said Thursday.

