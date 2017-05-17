Listen Live
St. Augustine leaders must look for funding elsewhere, state nixes money for public works projects
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -  St. Augustine Mayor Nancy Shaver was disappointed after learning state legislators eliminated more than $2 million meant for public works projects in the city, especially one that would prevent flooding in Davis Shores.

“We really felt that we would have projects that were completely in line with making us more resilient,” said Shaver. “They're critical for us -- none of this pretty fluff stuff, it was badly needed.”

St. Augustine Publix brawl: 3 women face charges after parking lot fight

The projects include retrofitting backflow preventers in Davis Shores, wastewater lift stations that serve The Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind and extending West Augustine’s sewer capacity.

City Commissioner Todd Neville said some money was already set aside in the city’s budget to start implementing 17 backflow preventers.

“We have to shift our priorities all the time and this is an absolute priority for us,” Neville said.

Now they’ll have to find the rest of the money and potentially delay other projects.

“I'm not worried about it because we're going to get it done this year no matter what,” Neville said.

Beach renourishment got a huge boost in the form of state dollars; $13.4 million was allocated for dune repairs and much of that is going to St. Johns County.

Shaver said while renourishing local beaches is important, her concern is a tight city budget and a growing infrastructure backlog.

“We're not in a position where we can say ‘Oh we're not going to do that.’ We have people who live here who will come and let us know that's really not an option,” Shaver said.

Putnam County man bit on tongue while trying to kiss rattlesnake, neighbor says

Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, who represents parts of St. Johns County in Tallahassee, said some of the projects that didn’t get state money could potentially be eligible for FEMA money or funding from the St. Johns River Water Management District.

The budget cycle begins next month. That’s when city leaders will have to figure out how they’ll accelerate the projects that did not make it into the state budget. 

