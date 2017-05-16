The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is serving a search warrant at a St. Augustine doctor's office as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Health is assisting in the raid of the office of Dr. Asok Ray at 5543 A1A S.

According to the emergency suspension of Ray's license, filed just Tuesday afternoon, "An investigation conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies revealed that on or about and between November 2015 and February 2017, Dr. Ray engaged in a pattern of behavior of exchanging sexual acts with patients for free or discounted medical examinations and prescriptions for medicinal drugs and/or controlled substances."

Investigation also revealed the doctor's wife was practicing medicine without being licensed in Florida, and proper examinations to prescribe controlled substances were not happening.

