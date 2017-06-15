Three people are facing drug charges after St. Augustine Beach officers found almost 30 grams of meth and crack cocaine during a traffic stop on Wednesday.
Officers stopped a Chevy sedan with Rebecca Medick, 30, Donald Gillespie, 37, and Debora Tompkins, 61, inside after an officer saw the driver commit several traffic citations, St. Augustine Beach police said.
After pulling them over, officers found 27 grams of meth and two grams of crack cocaine in their car.
Medick, who was driving the car, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Her bond was set at $23,500.
Gillespie was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and violation of probation. He is being held without bond.
Tompkins was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Her bond was set at $500.
