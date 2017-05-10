Atlantic Beach mother educates neighbors about danger of falling trees

A mother in the Oceanwalk community of Atlantic Beach is educating neighbors about trees that could be in danger of falling.

Jen Mons said her daughter was standing under a tree when it started to fall.

A total of three trees fell to the ground.

“Probably took about four to five seconds, so the only thing I could do was scream at her to run,” Mons said.

Her daughter escaped but her bike got clipped by branches.

Mons said the trees that fell were Laurel and Water oaks.

She said during Hurricane Matthew, her neighbor’s Laurel oak fell and crashed through her home.

Since then, she’s made it her mission to educate her community on the dangers of the trees if they’re not cared for properly.

“It’s why I moved here," Mons said. "Because I love the trees, thinking about the health of the trees and becoming educated how to take care of them."

She said she also reached out to her Homeowners' Association to try to get an arborist into the community to examine trees that may be a danger of falling.

She said it’s been a slow process but she learned Wednesday that they’re taking action.

We reached out to the HOA president to learn more.

“When the suggestion was made to look into to this, we identified one of the 13 certified master arborists in the state and had him come in (and) had an education session,” Mike Borno, president of Oceanwalk Association Inc., said.

Borno said the certified master arborist will come and examine the common areas, do an assessment of the trees and report the findings.

He said he’ll also be available to look at private properties for a fee.

“This is a start but the only issue is, in my situation, my neighbor's tree fell in my house," Mons said. "So if I choose to have my property evaluated, I can keep mine safe but we can’t always keep our neighbors accountable."

Mons said she’ll continue to educate her neighbors about this issue.

Neighbors said the arborist is coming next week.