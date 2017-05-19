3 arrested in 11-year-old cold case in Ware County

Three people are facing murder charges after new information led to a break in an 11-year-old cold case in Ware County.

William Faison, Robert Hall and Dexter Carradine were arrested this week for the murder of Anthony Vickers.

In June 2006, a passerby spotted a body that had been burned off of Carswell Avenue near N. Clough Bay Road.

Detectives determined Vickers was murdered at a different location and his body was dumped on the side of the road.

Ware County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigated the case for more than 10 years before new information led them to the suspects.

Warrants were issued and detectives learned Carradine is already serving a life sentence in Georgia for the 2014 slaying of Rodrez Deon Williams.

Deputies arrested Faison without incident at his home on Euclid Avenue in Waycross.

Hall was arrested in Missouri and will be extradited to Ware County.

“I’ve always felt those three were involved and did that to him and try to burn his body up,” Vickers' mom Rosa Sanders said.

She said she’ll never forget the phone call from detectives in 2006.

“Nobody knows how that feels to have your child come back in pieces,” Sanders said. “I want justice. That’s all, that’s all I just want justice.”

Sanders said the arrests bring some closure but they don’t bring back her son.

Vickers’ family said they plan to attend every court hearing to ensure justice is served for this father of three.