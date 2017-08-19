33 arrested at ‘Free Speech’ rally in Boston, police say

A “free speech” rally in Boston Saturday afternoon drew a large crowd of counter-protesters.

An estimated 15,000 counter-protesters marched through the city to Boston Common, where rally attendees gathered to deliver a series of speeches.

Police arrested 33 people at the protest, officials said.

The rally ended abruptly, and attendees were escorted by police from the rally area. Tense clashes between rally attendees, counter-protesters and authorities occurred after the rally ended.

