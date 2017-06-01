Listen Live
News
Another warm day with scattered rain chances
Another warm day with scattered rain chances

Another warm day with scattered rain chances

By: Megan McClellan News | KOKI
Updated:
  • Scattered rain chances for Thursday especially in southern portions of Green Country
  • Remaining warm, with highs in the mid 80s for most of the work week
  • Chances for storms will also be more widespread on Friday and Saturday...looking pretty soggy for at least the first day of the weekend
  • WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE for details on what to expect as we head into the weekend

 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX23 WEATHER APP

 

A more in-depth discussion of the rain chances for this week: Ending May with great temps and rain chances

 

 

 

Severe Weather 13
 		 Joey Sulipeck
 		 Lindsey Monroe
 
Brittani Dubose
 		 Ed Echols
 		 Click to Download
 

 

