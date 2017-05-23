TULSA, Okla. - Quick facts:
- American Airlines mechanics say they will be boycotting company-sponsored festivities Wednesday.
- Wednesday is Aviation Maintenance Technician Day.
- The mechanics say the boycott is coming amid lengthy contract negotiations.
Many mechanics at the American Airlines maintenance base at Tulsa International Airport say they will be boycotting company-sponsored festivities Wednesday.
The Transport Workers Union Local 514 has asked all of its members working at the Tulsa base to boycott in protest any Aviation Maintenance Technician Day events sponsored by the airline because of slow contract negotiations and what the union calls different treatment of mechanics who are a part of the American Airlines system because of the recent merger with U.S. Airways.
Aviation Maintenance Technician Day is a federally recognized day to celebrate the men and women who repair and maintain America's aviation industry, especially with commercial airlines.
Companies have thrown recognition parties and catered meals to their employees, and American Airlines told FOX23 it still expects to hold the events at the Tulsa base Wednesday.
Contract negotiations have been underway for nearly a year and a half.
Mechanics say they believe the airline is stalling and dragging out negotiations so it can pocket profits while mechanics are forced to still work under a contract that was created during a time of economic recession and company cutbacks.
American mechanics are currently working under two different contracts, depending on which airline an employee worked for before the merger.
The union said the two contracts being carried out at the same time, instead of a new one joining together all maintenance operation employees, gives off the impression of favoritism, because some of the benefits negotiated between the International Association of Machinists mechanics when they were working under the old U.S. Airways brand.
American Airlines issued the following response to plans of a boycott or walk out proposed Wednesday:
“American is proud of our maintenance team members and the work they do to keep our aircraft safe and airworthy. We look forward to celebrating them on AMT Day."
