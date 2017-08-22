Alleged car thief stops to buy welder’s mask to watch eclipse

The solar eclipse transfixed the nation Monday, from Donald Trump at the White House, to ordinary citizens across the country taking time out of their jobs to stop and view the celestial show.

But perhaps it's best not to become too distracted by the eclipse, especially when you're being tailed by police, as one 22-year-old found out in Central Florida.

Jocsan Feliciano Rosado stopped at a hardware store to buy a welder’s mask and stand in the parking lot to catch a glimpse of the eclipse.

Only one problem: He was driving a stolen car and was being followed by Orange County Sheriff's deputies, according to an account posted on Facebook.

He was nabbed while staring up at the sky with the welding helmet on, oblivious to the swarming deputies. At least he stopped to buy eye protection.

"He never saw it coming," the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. "That only happens every 99 years."